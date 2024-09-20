Huthwaite boy who lost both legs to sepsis named Young Fundraiser of the Year for fundraising efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An eight-year-old boy from Huthwaite who lost both of his legs to sepsis has been crowned Young Fundraiser of the Year at the GoCardless JustGiving awards for his charity fundraising efforts.

William Reckless was one of eight winners announced at the ceremony in London, with his award presented to him by TV personality Jake Quickenden alongside last year’s winner 13-year-old Harry Smith.

Overall, there were more than 18,000 public nominations this year followed by over 50,000 votes between all award finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William said: “I feel so happy to win and grateful to everyone who voted for me. It means a lot to me because I put a lot of hard work into the fundraising challenges, so it makes me feel very proud. I hope it helps the hospital who saved my life.”

William with his mum Gemma, sister Georgia and award presenters Jake Quickenden and Harry Smith

In January 2020, William, then aged three, was struck down by sepsis.

William’s parents were forced to prepare for the worst as the infectious disease caused William to suffer a cardiac arrest which led to him being put into an induced coma.

The disease had a lifechanging impact on William as he had both of his legs and nine of his fingers amputated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, William bravely took on all the new challenges he faced, and earlier this year he even decided to give back to the hospital that cared for him.

William Reckless, with his sister Georgia. Photo: Submitted

William took on a sponsored four-mile walk and hand-cycle to raise funds for Nottingham University Hospitals Charity and with the help of his sister, family and friends, he raised over £8,000 for the charity - doubling his initial £4,000 target.

William’s mum, Gemma, said: “I am immensely proud of William. Four years ago, I couldn’t imagine how his future would look so to see him achieving this award is beyond anything I could have dreamed.

“He’s shown such determination and strength he’s always been our hero, but for that to be recognised by others is very special. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported him and to JustGiving for helping a little boy realise he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Reckless and his mother Gemma.

Between the 21 finalists and Special Recognition Award winner at this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards over £16 million has been raised for good causes.

This year’s finalists were shortlisted by a panel of nine judges including professional strictly dancer Amy Dowden, broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Jake Quickenden, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Sunetra Sarker and returning judge, radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams.

They were also joined by JustGiving president, Pascale Harvie, and managing director at headline sponsor GoCardless, Pat Phelan.

As well as the celebrity judges, the star-studded event was hosted by British broadcaster Rylan Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving said: “Huge congratulations to wonderful William on his fantastic award win.

“We’ve all been completely blown away by him and what he’s achieved, despite what he’s been through at such a young age. He really is amazing and a true inspiration to us all.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK and Ireland and chief customer officer at GoCardless said: “It was an honour to see William rewarded for his efforts at last night’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards.

“The entire team of judges were incredibly impressed by his dedication to give back to Nottingham Hospitals Charity.”