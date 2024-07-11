Huthwaite boy who lost both legs to sepsis named as national finalist for fundraising efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eight-year-old boy from Huthwaite who lost both of his legs to sepsis has been named as a finalist in the nationwide JustGiving awards for his charity fundraising efforts.

William Reckless has been named a finalist in this year’s young category for the GoCardless JustGiving Awards after raising thousands of pounds for the hospital charity that helped his recovery following a life-changing sepsis diagnosis.

The sponsored four-mile walk and cycle marked four years since William, from Huthwaite, was given a shocking sepsis diagnosis when he was three.

Despite having both of his legs and nine of his fingers amputated, William, with the help of friends and family, completed the challenge in spring.

He doubled his £4,000 target, with proceeds going to Nottingham University Hospitals Charity.

William's efforts not only raised much-needed funds for charity but also earned him a spot as one of the three finalists for the Young Fundraiser of the Year Award.

In January 2020, three-year-old William was diagnosed with sepsis.

After being taken to hospital, he was put into an induced coma and transferred to Nottingham Children's Hospital for specialist care.

Upon arrival, William suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. His family were told to prepare for the worst.

The sepsis had a life-changing impact on William, resulting in the amputation of his legs and nine fingers.

Through the support of friends, family, and physiotherapy, the schoolboy began the year feeling stronger than ever.

He wanted to show his appreciation to the hospital that saved his life.

Gemma, William’s mum, said: “William’s challenge was by no means easy and halfway through it looked like we might not make it to the finish line, but we persevered and made it.

“Not only did we smash our target, raising thousands for charity, it also showed our little boy that he really can do anything he puts his mind to.

“It’s brilliant to see his efforts being recognised by JustGiving and we hope this nomination helps raise more funds and awareness for a great cause.”

William will be joined by 20 other finalists at this year's GoCardless JustGiving Awards on 18 September.

The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges, including professional Strictly dancer Amy Dowden, broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Jake Quickenden, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter and actress Sunetra Sarker, and returning judge radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams.

They were also joined by JustGiving President Pascale Harvie and Managing Director at headline sponsor GoCardless, Pat Phelan.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving said: “William is a superstar and we have all been blown away by what he has achieved despite what he has been through.

“On behalf of everyone at JustGiving, good luck William, and congratulations to all our of our GoCardless JustGiving Award finalists.

“You are amazing.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and chief customer officer at GoCardless said: “I'm so pleased to see William recognised as a finalist in this year's GoCardless JustGiving Awards. I was blown away by his dedication to give back to Nottingham Hospitals Charity, and I'm glad that we're able to shine a light on his efforts.”

The GoCardless JustGiving Awards will be held on September 18 at the London Roundhouse in Camden, where the winners for this year will be announced.