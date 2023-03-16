Husband and wife team make 'extremely difficult decision' to leave popular Mansfield Woodhouse pub

Ian and Clare Sutton have been the faces of The Black Bull, on Woodhouse Road, for the last two years, welcoming customers come rain or shine.

However, in an emotional post on social media this week, the pair announced they will soon be leaving the pub in order to spend more time with their children.

They wrote: “We have made the extremely difficult decision to leave The Black Bull.

The Black Bull on Woodhouse Road. Inset: Ian and Clare Sutton.

“Carrying on the good work from Andy and Sarah, we are immensely proud of what we have achieved during the past two years. We feel with have given this beautiful pub a new lease of life post-Covid.

“We have together put on amazing memorable events and created memories which will last a life time, in particular the fundraising event for John Eastwood Hospice where we raised over £1,000; the New Year’s Eve parties and great nights along the way.

“Above all, we would like to take this chance to thank all of the staff who have supported us during our tenure and all of our customers.

“We still have 10 weeks left, and we aim to make the most of this time to have the best party weekend before we depart.”

The husband and wife team were regular drinkers at the pub before being given the opportunity to take up the reins themselves – but are now looking forward to winding down and enjoying family life.

Ian said: “We are leaving to have more quality time together as a family, as we have two kids we want to spend more time with.

“We want to thank our area manager Kieron John for giving us the opportunity, as the Bull has always been our local, and we wish the new management team all the best.