Hundreds of residents attended Selston's Party in the Park to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The event was organised by Selston councillors Andy Gascoyne, Arnie Hankin, David Martin and Ashfield District Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, in Selston Country Park.

Following the success of the event plans have already been announced for a food and drink event, a farmer’s market and much more and July will also see the return of the outdoor cinema in Selston.

Coun Arnie Hankin said: “We were delighted with the turn-out at this free event provided by Ashfield District Council.

Councillors Arnie Hankin, Jason Zadrozny, Andy Gascoyne and David Martin, who organised the event

"There were games, a free dog show, face painting, free fun fair rides and music.

"It was a brilliant event, all held around our brilliant new cafe, which reported roaring trade.

"It was great to work with my fellow councillors to put all this together. I’d like to thank the residents of the Selston Parish.”

Coun Andy Gascoyne said: “We were lucky with the weather and were very proud to organise an event to celebrate the immense contribution the Queen has made over 70 glorious years.

"This event was the first of many. Residents were delighted but this is just the start, we will bring our community together again and again on our wonderful country park.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “It was a wonderful achievement by our local Ashfield Independent team who organised an amazing afternoon from start to finish.