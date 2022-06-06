Ashfield community thanked for taking part in Platinum Jubilee events

Ashfield residents have been thanked for taking part in hundreds of events across the district to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:32 pm

There were dozens of street parties as communities came together in every part of the district.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, who attended several events over the weekend, said: “I’d like to thank the tens of thousands of residents who took part in hundreds of events of across our district.

“The last few years have been a nightmare for so many so it was great to see so many residents celebrating the amazing contribution Queen Elizabeth II has made.

The Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting at St Wilfrid’s Church in Kirkby

"From small street parties to the 1,000 or so that filled Selston Country Park, it was an amazing few days.

"The events passed without incident as Ashfield came together.

"Thank you to everyone, I am very proud of our district.”

