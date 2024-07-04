Hundreds of people employed in green jobs in Mansfield – as UK lags behind for manufacturing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of workers are employed in green jobs in Mansfield, but the UK is lagging behind other nations for green manufacturing, new analysis reveals.

The Institute for Public Policy Research has found the country has suffered an "exceptional decline" compared to international peers, losing a third of its manufacturing strength in 30 years.

However, it said "UK manufacturers still have a competitive edge in making some of the products vital for a net zero economy", adding there was potential to be "world-leading" with the right government support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The analysis found on average, 468 people were employed in manufacturing sectors related to the green transition across the Mansfield travel to work zone between 2016 and 2022.

Hundreds of workers are employed in green jobs in Mansfield, but the UK is lagging behind other nations for green manufacturing

Of these, 13 had jobs in manufacturing parts for green transport, 193 were employed in heat pump manufacturing, while 262 were involved in industries like manufacturing parts for wind farms.

The IPPR said jobs in the net zero economy tend to be significantly more productive, paying on average £10,000 more per year than the national average salary.

It highlighted parts of the country that are well equipped to expand their capacity in green industries and found some areas have a comparative advantage in manufacturing products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mansfield travel to work zone was not in the top quartile for any of the green industries.

The think tank said despite the significant decline, the UK is already world-leading in making one in three products vital to the green transition.

It is also strong at making electric trains and their parts, heat pump components, and turbines for geothermal or hydro electricity generation.

Dr George Dibb, head of the IPPR’s centre for economic justice, said: "The UK faces three generational challenges: to deliver net zero, to level up and reinvigorate our economy, and to become more resilient to future shocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These challenges have a common solution - seizing the growth opportunities of green manufacturing.

"Over the past 30 years we have slipped sharply behind our global competitors in the quantity and kinds of things we actually make.

"That's bad for jobs, for living standards, for our security – and for our long-term economic strength as a country."

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO of the Confederation of British Industry, said: "Green truly is the economic growth opportunity of the 21st century, with our research showing it could deliver as much as £57 billion to the UK economy. That's something we can't afford to miss out on, and our manufacturing sector is fundamental to helping us secure that prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The race is now on to build on our expertise in advanced manufacturing and leverage our established supply chains to make the most of the green opportunities on offer.