Life's a beach: Take a look back at people enjoying a day at the seaside in Mansfield in 2016

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
The sunshine may have retreated but we are still hoping that the hot weather will be back but in the meantime we have taken a look back at when the seaside came to Mansfield.

We have taken a look back through our archives to bring you a selection of photos from 2016 of people having fun at the beach.

Have you ever been to one of the beach events held in Mansfield?

Can you spot anyone you know in this photos?

Evan and Evie Reid with their friend Madison Brunt love the beach on Mansfield Market Place

1. Mansfield beach 2016

Evan and Evie Reid with their friend Madison Brunt love the beach on Mansfield Market PlacePhoto: Anne Shelley

Janet Findlay helps grandson Jack Matheson build sand castles during their visit to the Mansfield beach

2. Mansfield beach 2016

Janet Findlay helps grandson Jack Matheson build sand castles during their visit to the Mansfield beachPhoto: Anne Shelley

Oscar and Elisha Gentry join forces for a sand castle building job at the Mansfield beach

3. Mansfield beach 2016

Oscar and Elisha Gentry join forces for a sand castle building job at the Mansfield beachPhoto: Anne Shelley

Enjoying the beach are Karen and Terry Howson, with Isla Hallam, three, Brooke Hallam, three, and Izzy Hallam, ten.

4. Mansfield beach 2016

Enjoying the beach are Karen and Terry Howson, with Isla Hallam, three, Brooke Hallam, three, and Izzy Hallam, ten.Photo: Chris Etchells

