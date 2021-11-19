A yellow Cub Cadet ride-on mower, two smaller mowers, a leaf blower, strimmers, a generator, a variety of gardening tools and a trailer were all taken from a storage container in the cemetery parking area just off Highfield Road.

The theft is thought to have happened on Wednesday night, when the gate’s padlock was cut. The crime was discovered just after at 8am, on Thursday, November 19, and was immediately reported to the police.

Councillor Claire Wigman, of Clipstone Parish Council, said: “Someone cut through the outer cemetery gates and then broke into the container in the parking area, the ground near the cemetery. They have taken all the council tools and grass cutting equipment, they stole the whole lot! It comes to about £8,000 worth.

“Clearly it was premeditated as the container can't be seen from the road. Whoever did this, has stolen from each and everyone in the village as our funding, our precept, comes directly from council tax, not central government.

"It is just such a mean and disrespectful thing to do, we have reported it to the police. The local residents are absolutely disgusted about it and they have really rallied to help.

Some residents took to Facebook to share their shock and disgust on the ‘Clipstone Parish Council – Approved Page,’ on Facebook and one resident even posted that he had seen the mower being driven and had searched nearby woodland.

Claire added: "People have come forward to help, and there have been offers of viewing of CCTV footage from properties in the area.

"There has been some hearsay that the mower may have been seen and another person thought they had heard it being driven past their home at about 1am, but we don’t know for sure.”

Claire is now hoping if anyone in the area has any information or has heard of anyone being offered gardening equipment or may have been offered a drive on mower for sale, to please contact the police.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for a comment.