"Heartbroken beyond words" — Crew pays tribute to 'brother' after death of Shirebrook firefighter
In a post on the Shirebrook Fire Station Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/shirebrookFire – the crew announced the “heartbreaking” news of Simon’s death.
Simon had dedicated over 12 years to serving and protecting Shirebrook and its surrounding communities.
Born and raised in Shirebrook, his passion for helping others was unmatched, and “no one did it better than Simon”, said his colleagues.
Outside of his service, Simon was a devoted husband and father of three.
He also worked as a painter and decorator and was an avid Manchester City fan.
Additionally, Simon coached the Shirebrook Rangers Youth Team, tirelessly investing in the future of his community and its people.
In the touching Facebook post, the Shirebrook crew said: “As a crew, we cannot express the depth of our heartache and pain.
Simon wasn’t just a firefighter; he embodied the standard of loyalty, dedication, and heroism.
“His unwavering commitment to being a firefighter, husband, father, and friend was unparalleled.
“We are heartbroken beyond words; we have lost an exemplary role model, a brother, and a dear friend.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) said: “We know Simon's death has had a devastating impact on his friends and the crew at Shirebrook station.
“The thoughts of everybody across the service are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”
DFRS has reached out and is offering support to Simon's family, the crew at Shirebrook and the wider firefighting family at this time.
