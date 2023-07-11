PHOTOS: Students enjoy night of glitz and glamour at Kimberley School's prom event

Pupils at a Kimberley secondary school celebrated with a night to remember at their formal prom event.

The Year 11 students from Kimberley School celebrated coming to the end of their time in secondary education with the glamorous event on Thursday, June 29.

The much-anticipated evening took place at The Holiday Inn, South Normanton, where a total of 186 students arrived dressed to impress. Some arrived in sports cars, limousines, a flat-back lorry – with one even making their grand entrance in a tractor.

Pupils then spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at school and marked the end of an era.

The night included a two-course buffet meal, resident DJ, photo booth and prom awards including ‘cutest couple’, ‘class clown’ and ‘most likely to be become Prime Minister’.

There was also a special guest performance from DJ enthusiast and student Raffi, aged 15, who took to the decks for a one-hour set.

A school spokesperson said: “The dancefloor was the busiest we have ever seen it and the night was a huge success. Staff commented on how nice it was to see the students having fun and enjoying one last night together as a year group.

“The Kimberley School will welcome the Year 11s back one final time to collect their GCSE certificates on August 24. We wish them all the best.”

1 . Kimberley School prom night Sam, Morgan, Harry and Jack in the photo booth. Photo: Simon Trafford Photo Sales

2 . Kimberley School prom night Friends Kobe, Oscar, Oliver, Emily, Megan and Casey-Gem. Photo: Simon Trafford Photo Sales

3 . Kimberley School prom night Friends Sarah and Daisy celebrating the end of an era. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Kimberley School prom night Kimberley School staff enjoying the photo booth. Photo: submitted Photo Sales