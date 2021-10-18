Hundreds fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Office for National Statistics data shows 3,425 people in the district were claiming out-of-work benefits as of September 9, down from 3,500 in August.

It means 5.1 per cent of Mansfield’s working-age population sought support in September – down from 5.2 per cent the previous month.

And it was also 800 fewer than the number of claimants recorded in September 2020.

Office for National Statistics data shows 19,595 people across Nottinghamshire were claiming out-of-work benefits as of September 9.

The data shows nearly 150 fewer people in Ashfield were claiming unemployment benefits in September compared with August – and 945 fewer than September 2020.

The latest fall, from 4,010 to 3,865, means 4.9 per cent of Ashfield’s working-age population sought support in September – down from 5.1 per cent in August.

Numbers in Newark & Sherwood fell from 2,805 to 2,715 – and down from 3,615 in September 2020.

Across Nottinghamshire, 19,595 people in the area were claiming out-of-work benefits as of September 9, down from 20,420 in August.

The figures include those aged 16-64 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and some Universal Credit claimants, who are seeking work or employed, but with low earnings.

Recovery

The ONS said the number of payrolled workers rose by 207,000 nationally between August and September to a record 29.2 million – higher than levels seen before the pandemic struck in February 2020.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19.”

But the ONS flagged the impact of the mounting recruitment crisis in the UK, with vacancies rising 318,000 above levels seen before Covid and recent analysis showing a raft of sectors struggling to fill posts.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “As we move to the next stage of our support, it’s encouraging to see our Plan for Jobs working – the number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on payrolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row.”