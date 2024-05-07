Huge success for relaunch of Mansfield Family Search Centre
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Southridge Drive, Berry Hill, hosted the open day, inviting residents interested in family history to explore the centre.
The group displayed interactive exhibits showcasing different historical periods, offering visitors a glimpse into the workhouse experience that many of our ancestors endured.
The centre is run by volunteers and there are no fees for the services provided.
Visitors could spend time with volunteers from the Family Search Centre to learn about available research facilities.
Denis Hill, on behalf of the church, said: “The event was a great success.
“Although we were too busy to count the numbers the 48 place car park was constantly full.
“We have had a lot of interest in people wanting to come back to use the centre.”
Mr Hill thanked visitors for their interest and support.
The centre is open on Thursdays from 12pm-6pm, but it can also be opened by appointment for individuals and groups.
To schedule an appointment, readers can send an email to [email protected]
The organisers deemed last Saturday's event a great success.
Denis said there was a constant flow of people who enjoyed talking about their family history, learning from the exhibitions, and experiencing the atmosphere of times gone by.
“For those who felt energetic, they were able to revisit their childhood by playing hopscotch or having a go at skipping in the school playground,” added Denis.
