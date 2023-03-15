News you can trust since 1952
Huge celebrations as Sutton care home resident marks 104th birthday

A “lovely lady” in a Sutton care home has celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by caring staff, family and friends.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT- 1 min read

Lillian Meredith celebrated her 104th birthday at Lawn Park Care Home – surrounded by 22 members of her family, as well as friends and staff on Sunday (March 12).

The 104-year-old also received a bouquet of flowers, as well as a special birthday greeting from Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell.

Suzanne Armstrong, a member of staff at the care home off Wrightson Close, Lucknow Drive, said: “We had a wonderful day.

Lillian surrounded by friends and family on her birthday.
Lillian surrounded by friends and family on her birthday.
Lillian surrounded by friends and family on her birthday.
“The council chairman came and gave her flowers and 22 members of Lillian’s family came. We had an entertainer and her day was so special.”

Lillian was born in Wales in 1919 as one of four sisters, with her dad working in the pits and her mum as a cleaner.

On leaving school Lillian worked on a farm where she met her husband, who went on to fight in the army in World War Two.

They had five sons Ron, David, Tony, Robert and Jack and three daughters Doreen, Joyce and Barbara.

Ashfield District Council chairman David Walters and his consort Babs Walters presented flowers to Lillian.
Ashfield District Council chairman David Walters and his consort Babs Walters presented flowers to Lillian.
Ashfield District Council chairman David Walters and his consort Babs Walters presented flowers to Lillian.

Lillian later moved to Kirkby, where she settled with her husband until his passing.

Suzanne said: “Lillian was independent until she started falling and came to Lawn Park in October.

“She is still walking about the care home and all the staff adore her. She is a lovely lady.

“She has so many grandchildren that she has now lost count.

“All the residents and staff would like to wish Lillian a very happy birthday and we look forward to next year, when she is 105 and will receive a card from the King.”

