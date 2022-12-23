As strikes across the UK continue, Mansfield postal workers are speaking out about what they have described as a backlog of letters and deliveries – as parcels are said to take priority.

Royal Mail said it was working hard to delivery everything – and had no policy of prioritising parcels.

One striking worker, who declined to be named, said: “The pressure is immense.

The backlog at Mansfield delivery office.

“There is a huge backlog at the delivery office as we are being told to prioritise parcels, and letters are being left behind.

“Weeks worth of letters are just waiting to go out – including important hospital letters, such as cancer treatment.

“This is the reality we are facing – one the public needs to know.”

CWU staff have been striking in a row over pay, job security and working conditions, including December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Scenes from London this month as country-wide strikes among CWU members continue.

Another striking worker said: “Six people have handed their notice in. The pressure and hostility is simply too much for people.

“I once thought this was the best job in the world.

“Part of the strike is about terms and conditions. As people are being pushed aside for profit.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Thousands of employees from across the business swapped their regular day jobs to help sort and deliver the festive mailbag, so we can keep all mail – including letters – moving efficiently through our network.”

“We apologise for any disruption and uncertainty caused to customers, businesses and families across the country.”