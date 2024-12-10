How to buy a Cuckney rescue dog a dinner and present this Christmas
Doggy Dens UK Rescue, situated at the Rex Pet Hotel on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney, has initiated a Christmas campaign.
For just £10, you can provide a festive meal and small gift for a dog spending the holidays at their rescue site.
To make a donation, readers can send a payment to the Coop Bank business account for Doggy Dens UK Rescue, using sort code: 089299 and account number: 67297775.
Please reference donations as 'Christmas Cheer'.
There is also an option to make a donation through PayPal at https://shorturl.at/FJyJT.
A donation to Doggy Dens UK Rescue will:
- Provide a nourishing, festive meal
- Buy a small toy or treat to brighten a dog’s day
- Show the dogs that someone care
Rescue founder, Denise Hardwick said: “Together, we can make this a Christmas to remember for dogs waiting for their forever homes.
“Donate now and give a dog the gift of a warm, full belly and a little holiday magic.”
How to get involved
If you would like to volunteer at the kennels, you must be at least 18, and physically fit, active, and confident in handling dogs.
Willingness to engage in all aspects of dog care is essential.
Reliability is also necessary, as volunteers are assigned shifts through a rota system.
And for £25 a month, individuals can support the charity by becoming a ‘buddy’, with a chance to receive merchandise giveaways and news updates.
To learn more about the charity and discover how you can get involved, visit their website at: doggydensukrescue.co.uk.