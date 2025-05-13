How Farnsfield residents are feeding hundreds across the community each year

A group in Farnsfield has assisted thousands by collecting food and monetary donations, with volunteers being recognised with a plaque of gratitude for their essential support.

Farnsfield Foodbank Support has evolved significantly over the years, particularly since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to a substantial increase in demand for community support.

In response to the community's needs, volunteers including Paul Mortimer, Alan Savage, Gill Sarre, Lesley Healy, Jim Healy, Corinne Moore, and Ian Griffiths began supporting the Community Action Response (CAR) group in Ollerton.

They collected food and other essentials to create weekly hampers for families in need.

Liz Phillips, senior minister at Lifespring, and Paul Mortimer, coordinator of the Farnsfield foodbank group, are seen with volunteers: Alan Savage, Gill Sarre, Lesley Healy, Jim Healy, Corinne Moore, and Ian Griffiths.

Currently, the group consists of 30 volunteers and receives support from Farnsfield businesses, including Atherley's The Bakery, Hill's Farm Shop in Edingley, Hamilton's the Butchers, Farnsfield Pharmacy, and the Co-op.

Residents of Farnsfield can contribute cash at village shops, which is then converted into food donations.

Additionally, customers can buy extra items at the Co-op and leave them behind the till for donation.

Food donations can also be left in the church porch at St Michael's Church in Farnsfield, where volunteers collect donations daily.

All donations collected are taken to the Ollerton LifeSpring Church and Centre every Monday.

This effort is part of the Ollerton CAR group's initiative to support families in the area, with services provided throughout the North Nottinghamshire region.

In the past year, Farnsfield Foodbank Support raised more than £11,000 in financial donations through the Farnsfield Village Christmas Raffle, street collections, and donations made to their website at: farnsfieldfoodbank.co.uk.

Additionally, nearly 2,000 bags of food were collected for the CAR project in just one year.

The Farnsfield group consists of 25 to 30 active volunteers who take turns managing the collection and ensuring everything is transported to the CAR project each week.

Liz Phillips, a senior minister at Lifespring, expressed gratitude for the group's ongoing support, emphasising that the services operated by Lifespring at their Ollerton and Warsop locations rely heavily on generous donations from Farnsfield residents.

She added: “We wanted to thank the group for their ongoing efforts and have gifted them a plaque as a token of appreciation for their support and kindness through the years.”

The plaque now stands in the porch of St Michael's Church in Farnsfield.