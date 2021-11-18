A consultation on Mansfield District Council’s draft town centre masterplan has been extended to 5pm on December 23.

The masterplan provides a vision and delivery plan that will guide new development over the next 15 years, while preserving the town’s industrial history and heritage assets.

Photos of the proposals and maps for key sites will be on display at consultation events where members of the council’s Planning Policy team will be on hand to answer questions.

Residents are invited to have their say on ambitious plans for Mansfield's future redevelopment

Events are taking place today (Thursday, November 18, until 5pm outside Mansfield Library on West Gate, Thursday, November 25, from 1pm to 7pm at Turner Hall, Mansfield Woodhouse and Thursday, December 2, from 1pm to 7pm at The Stable Barn, Warsop Parish Centre, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop.

You can also view a copy of the document at the Civic Centre and at each library in the district.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “This is the most important document relating to Mansfield town centre’s future regeneration that has been published in recent years.

"Your views are important to us and we want as many people as possible to provide comments and ideas to help us shape Mansfield."

You can find further information about the masterplan on the council’s website www.mansfield.gov.uk/planningconsultation.