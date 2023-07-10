Housing development next to historic landfill site near Sutton branded 'absolute madness'

The site owner vehemently denies there is any connection saying after being examined by experts “we are satisfied it is suitable for residential development”.

At an Amber Valley Council meeting, dozens of Somercotes residents gathered to protest about “a rise in health issues being experienced in the village”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners allege illnesses being contracted by residents are tied to work starting on two housing sites in the village, primarily the future plot of 180 homes off Stanley Street being developed by Miller Homes and Futures Housing.

Somercotes protesters outside the Amber Valley Council meeting. Picture: Steve Tomlinson/Local Democracy Reporting Service

It was claimed during the council cabinet meeting that work to install a grout wall on the Stanley Street site, including a period of deep drilling and the pouring of concrete into old mine networks, has displaced harmful substances.

Campaigners alleged: “There is one street on the Stanley Street estate where virtually every single person has now got a skin condition.”

However, a UK Health Security Agency spokesman disputed that claim saying the agency has only received one referral via a local GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UKSHA claimed, following an investigation, “it is extremely unlikely environmental toxins were the cause of any illness reported”.

Construction vehicles on the Stanley Street housing site in Somercotes, with the LS01 landfill in the background. Picture: Eddie Bisknel/lLocal Democracy Reporting Service

However, some residents dubbed the building of homes next to historic landfills “lunacy” and “absolute madness”.

A total of 730 homes have been approved on four sites surrounding Somercotes’ historic landfills LS01, LS41 and LOM, with 180 homes at Stanley Street, 200 homes at Nether Farm on Birchwood Lane, 250 homes on the Amber Valley Rugby Club site and 99 homes off the B600, Lower Somercotes.

A further 75-home plan is pending off Birchwood Lane, adjacent to the Nether Farm plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner spoke at the meeting, with Coun Kellie Judson, of Somercotes Parish Council, saying it had been a 10-year fight just to get someone to listen to their concerns over contamination.

Protesters outside Amber Valley Council meeting. Picture: Steve Tomlinson/Local Democracy Reporting Service

She told the meeting: “People are getting ill in Somercotes. It is like Fraggle Rock up there with 70 people on site moving thousands of tonnes of soil off-site every day.

“The whole of the area is contaminated and will continue to be contaminated by all the rest of the chemicals still to come out. It is just lunacy that nobody seems to understand what they are doing.

“The actions, grouting up, are making people ill.

“New membranes don’t protect people in their gardens and they don’t protect existing residents. Why is work going on on this site at the rate that it is?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and councillors have since blocked the site and had a stand-off with the housebuilders on Stanley Street, barring dozens of lorries from gaining access to move tonnes of soil.

The developers say soil being moved is material not required on site, while the borough council is said to be investigating the movements, with vehicles transporting material over county lines to Ashfield.

Coun Judson said: “The actions of the developers at Stanley Street have completely changed the scientific strata of Nether Farm.

“There have been ground investigation, works but they are to facilitate developments for developers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow parish councillor Coun Jason Parker told the meeting claimed that dioxin-contaminated waste from the 1968 explosion at the former Coalite chemical works in Bolsover was buried in the LS01 landfill.

Coun Judson said dioxin was detected during site investigation works on the rugby club site, claiming this meant materials back in 1968 may have been dumped illegally or at least through unlicensed means.

Coun Parker said: “What council in their right mind would want to pass development adjacent to these landfill sites? It is absolute madness. Can you not understand that people in the Somercotes community are frightened?

“People have already been getting ill. Work should have stopped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Tomlinson, a Birchwood Lane resident whose wife Hannah was hospitalised with a stroke-like illness they feel is linked to contamination from the former landfills, also spoke out during the meeting.

Hannah’s case had led to the UKHSA first becoming involved in investigating issues in Somercotes, with a focus on a “potential exposure to toxic waste”.

The UKHSA spokesman said: “The UKHSA is aware Amber Valley Council has been contacted by a number of residents in the area, reporting a range of symptoms, which residents believe to be a result of exposure to chemicals from a brownfield site bordering their properties.

“The neighbourhood is in an area with historic mine works and near to an industrial waste site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any clinician who suspects a patient may have been exposed to an environmental hazard, which poses potential risk to them and others, has a statutory duty to notify UKHSA. We have received a single notification.

“Members of our health protection and radiation, chemical and environmental teams have liaised with Amber Valley Council and the Coal Authority.

“Having reviewed information supplied by the authorities, evidence suggests it is extremely unlikely environmental toxins were the cause of any illness reported.

“UKHSA will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with partners as appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further campaigner asked: “How many people have to be referred for you to stop work? If people start getting poorly then work can stop. One is clearly not enough. What is the critical mass of people that need to be ill?”

Simon Gladwin, council executive director of operations, told the meeting it was “generally reactive” in terms of planning enforcement, but would be sending a team to the Stanley Street site to ensure terms of the planning permission were being followed, including movement of soil from the site.

He confirmed the council continued to be in contact with the UKHSA and was aware of one GP referral to the national health body from illnesses in Somercotes.

He said: “The borough council is not qualified to identify whether there is a likely link between the site and the works going on and everyone falling ill, you have to appreciate we do not have experts qualified to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Emma Monkman, borough council deputy leader, told the meeting: “I hear every one of you, but I can’t move anything forward because I am hearing so much information that I don’t know what I can actually do yet until I meet with you, but we will.

“But you’ve got to give me a chance, that’s all I’m asking, to get fully up to speed, let Simon and I get the answers to the questions you fully deserve.

“I hear you, we all hear you and we all understand. We don’t understand your exact situation, but we understand it is a passionate and emotive situation for you. We want to help you where we can.”

She confirmed she would visit the Stanley Street site and promised to read through all historic planning application documents relating to the relevant housing sites and to read objections submitted by Stephen Fryer, a ground investigation expert working on behalf of the campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Futures Housing spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear some people in Somercotes are experiencing health problems and wish them well.

“However, we do not believe our development site at Stanley Street is connected to their ill health.

“Extensive and expert investigations at the site as part of standard pre-development preparations have found no significant or unusual contamination.

“This work has been done in line with all relevant standards and our reports have been submitted to and approved by the local planning authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If new evidence comes to light that directly connects any of the reported health problems to the Stanley Street site we will of course take all necessary steps to address the situation.

A Miller Homes spokesman said: “We are working with social housing provider, Futures Housing, to deliver 180 affordable homes on their behalf at Stanley Street, Somercotes.