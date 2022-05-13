Houses and nursing home plan approved for Mansfield mill part-destroyed by major fire

The former Hermitage Mill, on Hermitage Lane, was part-destroyed by the fire on March 28, with Mansfield Council and partner organisations arranging for the demolition of unsafe parts of the site in the days following.

The site was subject to an ongoing planning application throughout the previous few years, with Hermitage Mill Developments initially planning to redevelop the site into a nursing home, alongside 31 family homes.

However, following the fire, amended proposals included the part-demolition of the remaining structure and the rebuilding of the historic site, which dates back hundreds of years and was once a major employer.

The historic Hermitage Mill was left in ruins after the fire

Now the council’s planning committee has given permission for the development, so the site can be given a new lease of life.

Documents published ahead of the meeting said the historic, Grade II-listed site will be rebuilt to form the original planned care home, which included an extension to the side of the building.

However, unlike the original plans, the extension will now be attached to the newly-rebuilt mill.

The 31 homes -three-bedroom, two-storey houses – will also be built on a separate section of the site, while the development includes 87 parking spaces, including 23 for the care home.

Hermitage Mill at the height of the blaze

Councillors gave the scheme their backing at their latest meeting, with planning officers saying it offers ‘substantial’ benefits to the town.

A planning department spokesman told councillors: “The rebuilding of the mill and conversion into a care home will provide substantial environmental and social benefits.

“There would be further social benefits through the provision of 31 dwellings, providing family homes.

“Redevelopment of the site would also reduce instances of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage occurring over the years.

The Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill before it went up in flames.

“Overall it is considered there are good reasons for allowing the development to proceed.

“There are significant public and heritage benefits to bringing the site back into use, and these benefits are considered to outweigh the harms of the development.”