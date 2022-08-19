Housebuilder helps raise money for King's Mill Hospital at golf day in Mansfield
Harron Homes raised £4,000 for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at its annual corporate golf day.
The Trust was chosen in honour of Neil Smith, contracts manager for Harron Homes North Midlands, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 2019.
Neil has been attending the haematology department and the Welcome Treatment Centre at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, and the funds will be split equally between the two departments, enabling them to continue offering the same high level of care to other patients.
Harron employees from both regions and subcontractors attended Rufford Golf Club in Mansfield to enjoy a round of golf and contribute their entry fee to the charity.
Neil said: “The team at Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust were absolutely brilliant in getting me through my treatment, and I’m incredibly grateful for Harron’s support in raising money to aid other people going through an equally tough time.
"It means a lot that so many people attended our golf day and contributed to the Just Giving page.”
Joy Wilson, community involvement coordinator at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re so glad Neil is doing well in remission and his fundraising is very much appreciated.
"Funds donated by members of the community enable us to enhance and improve patient care/facilities ensuring we provide the best possible experience for our patients.”
If you would like to make a donation visit the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harron-homes-golf-day or for more information on Harron Homes, which has its North Midlands office in Barlborough, visit www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home.