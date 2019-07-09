Hotel and restaurant plans for historic Mansfield mill

Mansfield's Town Mill could be transformed into an eighteen room hotel microbrewery, cafe and restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council to transform the Town Mill, on Bridge Street.

Town Mill. Copyright: Henry Mein Partnership

If approved, the historic building would feature a restaurant, cafe and micro-brewery on the ground floor, with eighteen hotel rooms with en suites on the first and second floor.

The Grade II listed building dates back to 1850, when it was a water powered corn mill supplying flour to the town’s bakers.

The mill converted to textile production during the industrial revolution, before becoming a warehouse from 1903 and then a public house from 1969 until 2010.

The mill was hit by a series of three fires in 1907, one of which destroyed the top storey of the one wing. Arson was confirmed at the second and suspected at the third.

Town Mill. Copyright: Henry Mein Partnership

The building operated as a public house with live music events until its closure in 2010.

The building has been vacant since December 13, 2010.

If plans are approved, this would be the fourth hotel proposed for Mansfield, alongside the Travelodge at the former Gala Bingo site, an 80-bed hotel on Stockwell Gate North, along with a proposed 108-bed hotel at Mansfield Town FC’s One Call stadium.

The Town Mill site currently has four car parking spaces and an accessible space, and plans state four more car parking spaces would be created, as well as another accessible space.

Town Mill. Copyright: Henry Mein Partnership

The total parking spaces on site would be 10 spaces.

The site would also be secured by a 1.8m high metal decorative fence.

Permission was granted in 2012 to turn the Town Mill into offices, with a rear extension.

However, the plans have been shelved in favour of this new development, by the same company, Henry Mein Partnership.

The heritage statement within the application states that the redevelopment of the site would be good for Mansfield's economy.

It states: "The proposed conversion of the property into a hotel with restaurant and microbrewery, would bring significant benefits.

"The Grade II listed property will be repaired and restored to good order.

"A variety of uses will help to attract different audiences to the Town Mill.

"It would secure the long term future of the listed building, as well as providing local employment and enterprise opportunities.

"The sympathetic refurbishment of these premises to a sustainable economic use will provide an appealing gateway structure to Mansfield town centre along Bridge Street."

You can see the full application here: planning.mansfield.gov.uk

