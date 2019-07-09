New Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest aims to be a positive role model

Newly-crowned Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest 2019/20 Amy Sunderland says she was 'overwhelmed' after winning the title.

The 23-year-old referrals co-coordinator was crowned this year’s winner during a glittering ceremony on Friday evening.

Newly-crowned Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest 2019/20 Amy Sunderland. Picture credit: Elizabeth Orridge Photography

And speaking after coming out on top ahead of ten other hopefuls, the new face of Mansfield revealed how 'amazing' it felt to walk away with the coveted title.

Amy, who works at Carter Brown Experts in Mansfield said: “It was a tough competition - all the other girls are so nice and I've made a lot of friends.

"This is the first competition I've ever done, so I'm shocked to win.

"I was really overwhelmed looking out at my family in the audience who were just so happy for me and crying - It was lovely.

"I want to be a positive role model for women my age and younger, and I'm really excited to take up this role!"

The beauty queen hopefuls took part in three rounds on the evening - an introduction round, a speech about their chosen charity, and and evening wear question and answer round.

The pictures of the glamorous evening were captured by Mansfield-based photographer, Elizabeth Orridge Photography, who specialises in weddings, portraits and events.

Amy, a former Dukeries Academy pupil, succeeds Bethany Wigly in the hotseat, and has chosen Dementia UK as her charity for the year.

Dementia UK provide specialist dementia support, and have their own helpline for families who need advice and support, as well as a one-to-one nursing service.

Amy, from Edwinstowe, chose Dementia UK as her charity as her Grandma is currently living with dementia, and her Great-Uncle recently passed away from the illness.

Amy added: "Dementia has affected both sides of the family, so this charity holds a special place in my heart."

She has set a goal to raise £5,000 for the charity, which would cover the cost of 2,000 people contacting the dementia helpline.

Amy's first official public appearance will be this Sunday (July 14) at Glapwell Carnival, where she will judge the carnival royalty competition.

To find out more about the competiton, visit: facebook.com/missmansfieldandsherwoodforest/