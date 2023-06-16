News you can trust since 1952
The current chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has said he is “humbled” to have been made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.
By John Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 22:37 BST

Anthony May has been recognised for his services to local government, for his previous role as chief executive of Nottinghamshire Council.

Mr May was first appointed as chief executive of the council in April 2015, having first joined the authority in 2004.

He had previously worked as the director for children, families and cultural services, and also as the deputy chief executive of the authority.

Former Nottinghamshire Council chief executive Anthony May has been made an OBEFormer Nottinghamshire Council chief executive Anthony May has been made an OBE
He left his council post to join NUH in September 2022.

He said: “I am humbled to have been made an OBE for my work in local government.

"I want to dedicate this honour to all those who work in local government, serving their communities, day in day out.

“My focus now is on my new job at NUH, but I am proud of my career in local government, and sincerely grateful to those colleagues who took the time and trouble to nominate me.”

Mr May was one of the longest-serving chief executives of the council, responsible for its £1.1 billion budget and 18,000 staff.

For three years, he also chaired the Midlands Engine Operating Board – a partnership making the case for investment to drive economic growth and boost productivity in the region.

In 2018, he was named as the chairman of the Association of County Council Chief Executives.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and council leader, said: “Anthony has given decades of public service to communities across Nottinghamshire which has rightly been recognised.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone in congratulating Anthony on this richly deserved award.”

Nick Carver, NUH chairman, said: “Anyone who has worked with Anthony will know of his commitment to public service and this award is rightful recognition of his leadership and commitment to the community of Nottinghamshire.

“The same dedication he showed during his time in local government is clearly evident here at NUH.”

Mr May’s OBE follows him being appointed a deputy lieutenant for Nottinghamshire by Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant, earlier this year.

