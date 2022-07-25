Just before 4pm on Tuesday, July 19, as hunt staff from the South Notts Hunt were assisting farmers on their fallen stock collection service, the local farming network groups were calling out for urgent help by Haywood Oaks woodland, which had caught fire.

The blaze was reported to be moving quickly and as fire services were rushing to attend, farmers were being called upon to help dig a trench as a fire break, to help stop the fire from spreading to the residential area.

Haywood Oaks is one of the most densely equine-populated areas in the UK, with a huge number of privately owned and livery run paddocks and stabling.

Horse transport to move horses from the immediate danger zone was provided

With the messages for help and updates quickly turning to panic from local horse owners, hunt Stud Groom, Jayne, quickly sprung into action, offering immediate horse transport to move horses from the immediate danger zone.

Jayne said: “As the South Notts is fortunate to have a large horse lorry I knew I could be of immediate help.

"I was glad to be able to move horses for those owners that don’t have transport and help sort out an emergency place for the horses to go.

"Anyone with animals would do the same, though as a hunt we are lucky to have such a community network.”

Fire crews worked throughout the night to tackle the large blaze on farmland in Blidworth

Polly Portwin, for the Countryside Alliance, applauded the South Notts Hunt staff and local farmers for their valiant efforts,

She said: “Once again we see the important results and vital outcome of a strong hunting community and thank Jayne for her quick-thinking to ensure the safety of people’s beloved horses and ponies.”

About 15 crews and 85 firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene in Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, which was declared a major incident by the service, at about 1.35pm.

Several homes were evacuated as firefighters dealt with the large fire which started in a forest.