Hoping to make healthier, tastier, more affordable food for Nottinghamshire residents

The pandemic has exacerbated existing food insecurity and increased the risk of obesity and diet-related disease in the longer term.

A new Food Charter has been signed off by the Nottinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Board which sets out a shared vision and priorities to improve the local food system over the next four years, focusing on social, environmental and economic outcomes.

Some of the ambitions included are to improve access to healthy and sustainable food for vulnerable groups, such as through FOOD clubs at community venues, increase the opportunities for community food growing schemes, increase the number of Healthier Option Takeaways in Nottinghamshire, reduce food waste in schools, hospitals and other public sector catering and grow more food in the county to encourage and enhance biodiversity.

Coun John Doddy, chairman of the Nottinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We need radical change to help people to live healthy and independent lives, particularly in some of the most deprived areas of Nottinghamshire.

"We must now work together, with businesses, the community sector and other organisations, to bring the charter to life and ensure that tasty, healthy and affordable food is available for all our communities.”