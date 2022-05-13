The development brings expertly-crafted two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to the area, perfect for family life without compromising on space.

Situated on the edge of Sherwood Pines and in the midst of Robin Hood country it’s never too far from an exciting trip out including Centre Parcs at Sherwood Forest to the north of the development and Robin Hoods Wheelgate Park to the south.

A beautiful countryside town, Bilsthorpe is ideal for families with all the local amenities close at hand and excellent transport links nearby. It’s also ideally situated to commute to Sheffield, Lincoln and Nottingham.

A street scene of Bilsthorpe Chase

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are excited to launch Bilsthorpe Chase for property seekers in the area. It’s a fantastic location for families with lots to see and do.

"I would urge anyone who hopes to make a move to the development to pay us a visit at our Thoresby Vale development and speak to our friendly team of sales executives.”

Bilsthorpe Chase is situated on Kirklington Road, in Bilsthorpe, however interested parties are invited to visit the company’s Thoresby Vale development in nearby Edwinstowe, to find out more.

Alternatively contact the sales team on 01623 549086, or via the webchat on the Harron website, www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/bilsthorpe-chase/.