Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson has completed the £10 million scheme which sees the construction of a two-storey facility and basement space for a UK leading aerospace manufacturer based in the East Midlands at Hamilton Way, Oakham Business Park, Mansfield.

The 80,000 sq ft steel frame building features composite insulated cladding to the walls and roof to provide a production facility and headquarters comprising a ground floor with workshop, office and meeting spaces, including staff facilities and a basement level for storage.

Adjacent is an external service yard with two artic loading bays and car parking spaces over three levels for 139 cars.

Work is complete at new £10m manufacturing facility in Mansfield

As part of the project G F Tomlinson worked alongside project manager and principal designer Jackson Design Associates and Webb Gray Architects.

Chris Flint, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We are very pleased to have completed construction works for this impressive industrial facility in Mansfield, which has been designed to meet the end user’s growing manufacturing ambitions, storage and office requirements.

“It is a pleasure to have worked once again with Jackson Design Associates and Webb Gray Architects, two local businesses which each have a wealth of experience in the Midlands region and in this sector.”

David Grieves, senior project manager at Jackson Design Associates, said: “It’s great to see this project completed. The collaborative working relationship with G F Tomlinson helped overcome challenges along the journey, resulting in a successful project delivery.