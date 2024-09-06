Homes approved in ‘overburdened’ Blidworth after planners couldn’t find reason to reject

A development of 62 homes has been approved in a Blidworth after councillors said they couldn’t find any reason to turn them down.

The properties on Dale Lane in Blidworth will all be affordable housing or shared ownership.

Newark and Sherwood District Council heard from residents on Thursday, September 5, who said the village’s schools and doctors were already full.

However, planning committee members said there wasn’t a valid legal reason to turn the plans down without risking the likely outcome of losing any later appeal to the developer.

The plans were submitted by Tune Nottingham One Limited and Richard Gretton Thomas.

The development involves one-to-three bedroom houses, along with 16 flats and two bungalows.

Coun Tina Thompson (Ind), who represents the area, told the committee: “We’re already burdened by significant development without the necessary infrastructure.

“There has been no forethought for how the community will cope with the additional pressure. Enough is enough.”

Blidworth Parish councillor Teresa Duffy told the meeting it would have a “massive impact on the village.”

She said Blidworth had no dentist, and doctors’ surgeries and schools were already at full capacity.

The site has been allocated for housing for more than ten years, meaning a strong reason was needed to turn down development.

Alasdair Thorne, an associate director for the agent Marrons, said it was a “highly sustainable and well-designed development” which would help meet a shortfall in homes for the area.

The application was recommended for approval by council officers.

Coun Linda Dales (Con) said: “This is a classic example of an application where you empathise with local people, but we need planning reasons for refusal.

“They need to stand up to an appeal. Unfortunately, I can’t see where those are.”

Coun Andy Freeman (Lab) said: “It’s difficult to refuse this. I’ve asked questions about flooding and traffic, and been reassured about all of those.

“I understand where the parish council is coming from, but this is an allocated site and not one [official] body has objected to it.”

Many councillors expressed concerns that an old oak tree would be cut down to create access, although two new ones would be planted to compensate.

The application was unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee.