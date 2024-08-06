Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has taken time out from promoting his latest film Deadpool & Wolverine to give his support to Sutton charity Walking 4 Hope.

Walking 4 Hope is a local charity dedicated to providing solace and support to those dealing with bereavement and mental health challenges through the restorative power of nature.

The charity’s co-founder is local resident, John Bell.

His life changed dramatically in July 2020 with the loss of his son, Jake, aged just 15.

John Bell, dressed as Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds, who plays the character in the films and has endorsed John's Walk 4 Hope charity. Photo: Submitted

After struggling with his grief, which took him to some dark places, John eventually found a new sense of purpose and healing through walking in nature.

This connection with the outdoors helped him to ‘live again’ and inspired him to establish a charity that could help others do the same.

Walking 4 Hope has become a pillar of support for many.

The charity’s offerings include walking groups, arts and crafts sessions, and peer support groups, all designed to foster connection and comfort during difficult times.

Earlier this year, John undertook a major challenge, walking from Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium to the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham FC – which is co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

And John did the walk dressed as the superhero, Deadpool – who is played in the films by Reynolds – as he was Jake’s favourite character.

In a social media post on July 26, Reynolds said: “Deadpool is a character who is in pain and he fights through it.

"It just seemed right to give John the proper Hollywood Deadpool treatment."

In the post, he goes on to interview John about Jake and recalls how he and John first met during one of John’s fundraising events for the charity.

To follow up from this high-profile endorsement, the charity has now published their own short film, funded by the Matthew Good Foundation, which captures the essence of Walking 4 Hope’s mission with incredibly moving stories from individuals who have experienced healing through the charity’s initiatives, including John and others in his community.

The film is available to watch at youtube.com/watch?v=VC3q5FiRw2M

Reflecting on the aims of the charity, John said:, “It’s about bringing people together creating resilient strong mindsets to understand their own worth.

"You’re seeing the suicide rates going up, that’s a sad world to live in.

"I think we deserve more than that.

"Appealing for others to get involved, John adds, “I’m looking for more people out there that would look to get involved with this.

"I want to collaborate with other charities.

"Every single day this saves my life.

"I’ve stopped asking what the universe is going to do for me and I’ve started saying ‘what can I do for the universe?’”

A spokesperson for The Matthew Good Foundation said: “The foundation is committed to supporting high-impact small charities like Walking 4 Hope because they make a tangible difference.

“By funding their film, the foundation aims to amplify Walking 4 Hope’s message and encourage broader engagement and support for their life-changing work.”

The film is now available for viewing on the Walking 4 Hope website, where those looking to get involved with the project, whether as a charitable partner or to join a group, can also find more information.