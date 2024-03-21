Superhero John in charity walk from Mansfield to Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadpool is a character with special relevance to John. It was his son Jake’s favourite. Tragically, Jake passed away in 2020, aged just 15.

To help him cope with this tragedy, John set up a walking group. By connecting more with nature, he hoped to find a way through his overwhelming grief.

The walking group grew, and in 2023 John and his close friend Chris, who is also a bereaved father, set up the charity Walking 4 Hope.

John Bell at the One Call Stadium

John wanted it to celebrate Jake’s life, but also support families and young people struggling to cope with the pressures of modern life via physical activity challenges and being more at one with nature.

John said: “I went through a very dark period after my son’s death, seeking some kind of solace in nature, as I struggled to come to terms with my grief.

"Honestly, there were times when I couldn’t see a way forward, but ultimately I chose hope, and that’s how the charity got its name.

“With Deadpool being Jake’s favourite and, of course, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds playing that character in two successful films, the Racecourse Ground felt like the most appropriate destination for this Walking 4 Hope challenge.”

John Bell and Jason Bailey

Someone who’s taken part in one of John’s walking challenges and is now a big supporter of the charity is Jason Bailey.

Jason did the Pleasley Pit to Teversal and back again challenge last year, and as the journey neared its end, he began struggling a little. At that point, John Bell did something that made a permanent impression on him.

Jason said: “John saw me struggling a little and dropped back from the head of the group. He just put his arm round me and encouraged me to keep going. He even gave me his walking stick.

"It meant so much to me at that moment, and I decided I’d show further support for the important work John does by getting a tattoo of Walking 4 Hope on my arm.”

John will be setting off for his near 150 mile walk on March 23rd, aiming to complete the journey in seven days to arrive in Wrexham on Good Friday. ‍

As well as being dressed as Deadpool for the walk, John will also be carrying a bathtub on his journey. The tub will feature a display of rubber ducks, with each one honouring a different person who lost their life to suicide.