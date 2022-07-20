Bark in the Dark is a 5km forest trail with craft stalls, refreshments, competitions and fun for all the family.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 22, from 5.30pm to 9pm. Registration is open between 5.30pm and 6.30pm so please arrive during this period.

During the event you will discover illuminated pathways, mouth-watering refreshments at the event village, a chance to do some early Christmas present shopping at the craft stalls, entertainment and lots more spooky fun.

Book your tickets now for Bark in the Dark at Sherwood Pines

Dogs are welcome so please bring along your furry friends.

There will be a fancy-dress contest for younger walkers and even before you arrive, a 'Do a trick and win a treat' for your pooch.

Every ticket you buy will go towards the work of Blue Cross, helping vulnerable animals receive the love and care they deserve and to have a chance at a second life.

Tickets will not be available on the night so please book in advance.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 for adults, £12 for children aged between six and 16-years-old and under five’s are free. A booking fee applies.

Participants must have a head/handheld torch and all dogs wear a reflective collar or a light up tag/collar/lead.

You are advised to wear clothing and footwear suitable for an off road walk and be prepared for all weather conditions.