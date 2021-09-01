For the second time, local hockey clubs have played in a tournament to raise money for charities, this year raising more than £2,000 to be split between Leon’s Legacy and Henry the Brave.

Kirkby-based Leon’s Legacy raises funds for defibrillators for schools and teaches CPR.

The charity was founded in 2019 after Leon Smith suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at Annesley Primary School where he worked.

A weekend long hockey tournament took place to raise money for charity

Since then, the charity has placed 40 defibrillators in schools across the Midlands and trained more than 400 people in CPR. The charity aims for all schools to have access to life saving defibrillators.

Henry the Brave was founded after Henry Bard was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma.

While Henry has now completed his treatment, there is a high risk his cancer could return throughout childhood, so his family are fundraising for him to undergo a clinical trial in New York which aims to stop the cancer from returning.

The charities partnered up this year to organise a weekend long tournament with adults matches between Ashfield Aztecs, Redhill Ladies, North Notts, Nottingham and Mansfield.