Climate Action Team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals shortlisted for award

The team was shortlisted for their Climate Action work at the Trust and within the local community, and for promoting a greener future for their colleagues and patients, including the health and wellbeing benefits from a physical, and mental health perspective.

The awards recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare, in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides health services at King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has three hospital sites including King’s Mill

Helena Clements, consultant paediatrician and Climate Action Team Lead, at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “The Climate Action Team is so thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Environmental Sustainability category at this year’s HSJ Awards.

"This recognition really does reflect the collective passion we all have for the environment, and how we want to do all we can as a hospital Trust. As colleagues working in the NHS, we also want to ensure our local environment is safe, clean and green for everyone.

"The Climate Action Team has worked so hard to put climate on the map and at the forefront of colleagues’ minds, to support a low carbon community for our children and grandchildren locally, and globally.

“It is so refreshing and energising to see other Trusts and health partners doing everything they can to support the environment too, so we are delighted to be shortlisted against such inspirational and forward-thinking health and social care partners in this category.

"It has been a tremendous boost to our Climate Action group, and to Sherwood colleagues, to be shortlisted. Thank you to everyone involved in creating a longer-term vision towards climate action and a zero carbon NHS for the future.”

Along with the Climate Action Team, Proud2bOps have also been nominated for an award as for its partnership with the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Emma Challans, chair of Proud2bOps and director of culture and improvement at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are so thrilled to be a HSJ Awards Finalist in the category of Partnership of The Year.

"This recognition really does reflect the collaborative efforts and dedication of our operational colleagues and partners who have worked so tirelessly to successfully deliver Proud2bOps.

"Knowing that there was such stiff competition this year truly makes this announcement feel like a wonderful achievement for everyone involved and the nomination has been a tremendous boost to all Proud2bOps members.

“We can see from the other shortlisted applicants that the standard of entries was high this year and that competition has been tough. This reflects that over the past 18 months, visionary people from across the NHS, care organisations, social care and the public sector have worked together to innovate and to solve some of the hardest problems affecting our communities.”