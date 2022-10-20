HMO that was part of Mansfield's top-rated hotel set to be sold for £1 million

The 18-bedroom house, on Woodhouse Road, has been on the market for only two weeks. But Shrewsbury-based estate agents, The Property Advantage, say they are expecting a deal to go through very soon.

The building used to form half of the three-star Mansfield Lodge Hotel, which was privately owned by Darren Fletcher and his parents, Phil and Janette.

But 12 months ago, they obtained planning permission to turn it into a house with multiple tenants, while retaining the other half as an eight-room bed and breakfast guest house.

Mansfield Lodge Hotel, on Woodhouse Road, in all its glory before part of it was converted into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The HMO was duly sold, but earlier this month, the new owner put it up for sale with offers invited in excess of £1 million.

Given that it is fully occupied, with 90 per cent of the rooms rented by medical professionals who work at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, the house attracted considerable interest as an attractive proposition.

A spokesman for The Property Advantage said: “It is located in a commanding position, and has been well maintained by the current owner.

"The property actually offers potential for housing 23 tenants in total because some of the bedrooms are double-sized.

One of the rooms at the house in multiple occupation on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, as presented by estate agents.

"All the bedrooms are en suite, with the exception of three, which share a communal bathroom.

"The property also benefits from three communal kitchen areas, a dining area, two utility or laundry rooms, off-street parking for 14 vehicles and a bike shed.”

The identities of the vendor, and the potential new buyer, have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, the award-winning Mansfield Lodge Hotel, housed next door, continues to flourish.

At the time of the conversion, Mr Fletcher was annoyed at being “squeezed out of the market” after the council had given approval for two large, new hotels to be built in the town, including a Travelodge on Gilcroft Street.

However, Mansfield Lodge continues to be the number one-rated with Trip Advisor, where customers lavish rave reviews on the hotel.

