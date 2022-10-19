2. Halloween crafts sessions

These trick or treat bags are an example of what can be made at special half-term crafts sessions for all the family at Mansfield Museum. The sessions (10 am to 12 midday) are free and there's no need to book in advance. This one takes place next Wednesday and is preceded by the chance to make floating Halloween ghosts next Tuesday morning. This Friday, there's a session to create an autumn leaf mobile.

Photo: Submitted