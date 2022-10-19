To help you decide what to do and where to go, we’ve come up with this list of ten events and activities happening in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.
The kids are catered for, with Halloween fun lined up at places such as Mansfield Museum, Rufford Abbey, The Harley Gallery in Welbeck and the Workhouse Museum at Southwell.
But the grown-ups have plenty to look forward to also. There’s an artisan market at Thoresby Park, outdoor cinema at Newstead Abbey and a host of musical tribute shows at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, shining the spotlight on legends such as the Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly and Meat Loaf.
Before you set off, please visit your venue’s website for admission prices and opening or starting times.
1. Holiday theatre for the kids
Keeping the kids occupied during the half-term holiday is no easy matter. But the younger ones, aged two to seven, should love a trip to Mansfield Museum on Saturday (11 am and 2 pm) when the Topsy Turvy Theatre company presents an hour-long show, 'Christopher Nibble', based on the book about the little guinea pig by Charlotte Middleton. Get ready for a blend of storytelling, hand-made puppets, original music and stunning scenery.
Photo: Submitted
2. Halloween crafts sessions
These trick or treat bags are an example of what can be made at special half-term crafts sessions for all the family at Mansfield Museum. The sessions (10 am to 12 midday) are free and there's no need to book in advance. This one takes place next Wednesday and is preceded by the chance to make floating Halloween ghosts next Tuesday morning. This Friday, there's a session to create an autumn leaf mobile.
Photo: Submitted
3. Artisan market at Thoresby
A new season of artisan markets at Thoresby Park opens this Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). The pop-up craft and food fair will feature a range of stalls, selling items ranging from jewellery and home-made treats for your dog to gin and chutney. All enjoyed in pleasant and historic surroundings.
Photo: Submitted
4. Tribute to the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are still going strong, but a show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) night gives you the chance to go back in time and enjoy again their biggest hits, such as 'Satisfaction', 'Jumping Jack Flash', 'Ruby Tuesday', 'Start Me Up' and 'Brown Sugar'. Tribute band The Stones are accurate and faithful to the sound and look of the originals.
Photo: Submitted