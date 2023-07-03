The meeting, at The Hostess restaurant, Sookholme, saw Steve Allen give a presentation called History with a Difference.

A club spokesman said: “Steve gave an excellent entertaining, illustrated and musical talk taking us through the Industrial Revolution during the late 17th and 18th Centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He illustrated the changes in agriculture, transportation including canals, railways and motor vehicles and old-fashioned remedies.

Steve Allen gave a talk called History with a Difference to the club's Ladies Day. Picture: Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club

“His talk was interspersed with a number of humorous and relevant songs.”

The presentation was followed by lunch enjoyed by more than 70 members, wives and guests.

The club’s next meeting is on Thursday, July 6, at 10am, at The Hostess, with a talk by Andy Smart on Long Hair and Muddy Boots.

Visitors at Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club's Ladies' Day. Picture: Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrangements are in hand for a pie, peas and quiz night and a walk in August.