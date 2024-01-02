Historic Minster School in Southwell is so proud after glowing praise from Ofsted
The Minster School, which is one of the oldest educational establishments in the world, received its first Ofsted inspection since it converted to an academy in 2018.
And it was delighted to be rated ‘Good’ overall, ‘Good’ in three individual categories, and ‘Outstanding’ in the other two categories, which cover personal development and sixth-form provision,
Head teacher Ben Chaloner said: “The inspectors’ report is a testament to the dedication, hard work and exceptional commitment of our students, staff and the entire school community.
"It is a reflection of our collective efforts to provide an enriching and supportive educational environment for the children.
"The school’s last inspection took place 13 years ago when the process and criteria were very different. Therefore, we are incredibly proud of the outcomes under a much more rigorous inspection framework.”
The Minster is a Church Of England school that is part of the Minster Trust for Education (Mitre), run by chief executive officer Matthew Parris, himself a former head of the school. It has 1,651 pupils on its books, including 387 in the sixth form.
The Ofsted inspectors found that “pupils learn well and achieve highly”. Their report read: “They take pride in their work and successes, have positive attitudes and relish challenge.
"Pupils appreciate the calm, orderly and focused ethos across the school. They are polite and respectful, and their behaviour is good. Bullying is rare.”
The report was also full of praise for The Minster School’s teachers, who they described as experts in their subjects, “skilfully questioning and checking pupils’ learning” and “using resources effectively”.
The teachers oversaw a “well planned and ambitious curriculum”, enabling pupils to “gain considerable knowledge, depth of understanding and skills in all subjects”.
With regard to personal development, Ofsted found that pupils are “well prepared for life in Britain” and learn “the importance of diversity and equality”.
They also received “appropriate” careers advice and guidance, as well as “excellent work-related learning opportunities”, and sixth-form students were “well prepared for their next steps in education, training or work”.
"The school sets notably high expectations of sixth-form students,” the report went on. “Pastoral care is strong, and students value the excellent support offered. They are proud of the school and are positive role models for younger pupils.”
Ofsted also pinpointed The Minster’s “extensive extra-curricular activities”, which included “many memorable experiences, trips and visits”, and the fact that “pupils’ opinions are valued”.
“The school is well-led and managed,” the report continued. “Leaders lead with a strong moral purpose, and staff say they are proud to work there. They are committed to making a positive difference in pupils’ lives.”
All this was appreciated by parents and carers, with Ofsted finding that the “vast majority” are pleased with the school, recognising “its many strengths” and valuing its “inclusive and supportive culture”.
The only need for improvement identified by the inspectors concerned the teaching of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).
But they recognised the school “had gone through a period of change” in this area and head Mr Chaloner said: “We are eager to take on this challenge and further enhance our efforts to meet the diverse needs of all our students”.