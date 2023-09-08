Watch more videos on Shots!

On Thursday, September 7, Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre (MARP) staff reported a small Burmese Python missing from their site.

Luke Thellman, owner of the Nursery Street centre, said: “We have had a snake stolen from Mansfield aquatic reptile and pet centre.

“Two men physically broke an enclosure and took the animal with them.

An image from CCTV shared by Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre. Police are investigating the theft after a snake was taken from an enclosure in the Mansfield store.

“If any customers have any information regarding this please contact the store.

“Not once was the animal’s welfare considered by these disgraceful people.

“Not only have you put an animal in danger – but you have upset our entire MARP team.”

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed they are investigating the theft but do not believe the snake poses a threat to the public.

Centre staff have also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and contact the police if they know anything about the theft.

Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are investigating the theft of a small Burmese Python from a business in Mansfield at around 11.30am on Thursday morning.

“While we don’t believe the snake poses any threat to the public, we are working hard to reunite him with his lawful owners.

“This was a brazen theft that has had a significant impact on a local business.