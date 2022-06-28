Today (Tuesday, June 28) will be bright and dry for most, and fairly warm.

Thickening cloud with outbreaks of rain reaching the Peak District by early evening, with some locally heavier bursts.

And becoming generally breezy with strong winds developing over hills.

Here is what the weather will be like in Mansfield over the next few days

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight there will be outbreaks of rain gradually moving east, with some occasional heavy bursts possible, especially later.

Breezy conditions will gradually ease towards the end of the night.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow any early rain will be quickly clearing north.

With sunny spells but showers developing, becoming locally heavy and thundery in places by afternoon.

Showers easing into the evening and generally light winds.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.