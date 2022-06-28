Motorists urged to be aware of roadworks, including traffic lights on A60 between Mansfield and Warsop - June 28 update

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield have a number of roadworks to watch out for in the coming days.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:18 am

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time with a number of roadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Roadworks

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Motorists are urged to be aware of roadworks.

Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill – June 30

Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads

Works location: Junction Chesterfield Road North and Chesterfield Road, Pleasley

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A60 Leeming Lane North, Spion Kop – June 29

Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Install bus kerbs.

Works location: Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pleasley Hill bypass, Pleasley – June 30

Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads

Works location: Pleasley Road bypass

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brand Lane, Sutton – June 29-July 4

Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Bespoke patching

Works location: Outside 118 to Junction with Fackley Way

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Buttery Lane, Sutton – June 29

Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: SL- Bollard knockdown

Works location: Buttery Lane junction with Mansfield Road

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Ravenshead – June 28-29

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Virgin Media

Current status: Advanced planning

Chesterfield Road, Sutton – June 30

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Replacement lighting column

Works location: Opposite 63 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth – June 30

Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Rolling carriageway potholes.

Works location: Located adjacent to 36 Haywood Oaks Lane to A614 junction.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – June 30-July 8

Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nottingham Road, Selston – June 29

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Street light knocked down in collision

Works location: Nottingham Road, Selston

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nottingham Road, Mansfield – June 30-July 4

Delays possible - Contra-flow

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Read More

Read More
Road casualties rise in Nottinghamshire – but still lower than before pandemic
MotoristsMansfieldA60DriversAshfield