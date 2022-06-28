Motorists urged to be aware of roadworks, including traffic lights on A60 between Mansfield and Warsop - June 28 update

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time with a number of roadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Roadworks
Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill – June 30
Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads
Works location: Junction Chesterfield Road North and Chesterfield Road, Pleasley
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A60 Leeming Lane North, Spion Kop – June 29
Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Install bus kerbs.
Works location: Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pleasley Hill bypass, Pleasley – June 30
Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads
Works location: Pleasley Road bypass
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brand Lane, Sutton – June 29-July 4
Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Bespoke patching
Works location: Outside 118 to Junction with Fackley Way
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Buttery Lane, Sutton – June 29
Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: SL- Bollard knockdown
Works location: Buttery Lane junction with Mansfield Road
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Lane, Ravenshead – June 28-29
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Chesterfield Road, Sutton – June 30
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Replacement lighting column
Works location: Opposite 63 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth – June 30
Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Rolling carriageway potholes.
Works location: Located adjacent to 36 Haywood Oaks Lane to A614 junction.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – June 30-July 8
Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nottingham Road, Selston – June 29
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Street light knocked down in collision
Works location: Nottingham Road, Selston
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nottingham Road, Mansfield – June 30-July 4
Delays possible - Contra-flow
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning