Michelin Guide 2023: All the Nottinghamshire restaurants ranked among the best in the country

These are some of the best restaurants across Nottinghamshire – according to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

The Michelin Stars were unveiled at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain and Ireland Guide 2023 this week.

Nottinghamshire is awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are five Nottinghamshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their high-quality, creative menus.

Restaurant Sat Bains on Lenton Lane, Nottingham, has two Michelin Stars. The guide describes it as 'excellent cooking, worth a detour'. It also has a Michelin Green Star.
Alchemilla on Derby Road, Nottingham, has one Michelin Star. The guide describes it as 'high quality cooking, worth a stop'.
Ibérico World Tapas at The Shire Hall, High Pavement, Nottingham, has the Bib Gourmand award. The Michelin Guide describes it as 'good quality, good value cooking'.
Bar Ibérico on Carlton Street, Nottingham. The guide describes it as 'a buzzy, laid-back tapas bar with a lovely pavement terrace'.
Kushi-Ya on Cannon Court, Long Row, Nottingham, has the Bib Gourmand award. The Michelin Guide describes it as 'sharing is encouraged and prices are easy on the pocket'.
