Here's some fun activities to enjoy at Rufford Abbey this half term

May half term is here and Rufford Abbey in Ollerton is welcoming families and visitors of all ages to take part in a range of affordable, inclusive activities.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

For just £2.50 per person, guests can join the Knights vs Pirates Trail.

Visitors choose their side before embarking on an epic adventure to save the kingdom of Ye Olde Rufford Abbey.

White Post Farm returns to Rufford Abbey, and they’re bringing a selection of fluffy, and scaly, friends for guests to meet.

Join the Knights vs Pirates Trail at Rufford Abbey
Join the Knights vs Pirates Trail at Rufford Abbey
Visitors are invited to join the fun and meet fluffy bunnies, squeaky mice and slithering snakes, as well as a range of insects and lizards for just £2.50 per person.

The award-winning Lord Savile’s Kitchen is an old favourite fixture at Rufford Abbey and on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, guests can enjoy a delicious, freshly cooked breakfast, joined by a real princess in the magical Little Princess Singalong for just £15.95 per person.

Sunday carveries in the Victorian setting of Savile’s Kitchen remain popular at Rufford Abbey, and the restaurant now offers brunch every Saturday from 9am to 11.30am.

Kirsty Edwards, contract manager at Rufford Abbey, said: “As the sun shines over Rufford Abbey this half term, we’re delighted to welcome families and visitors of all ages to take part in all the activities we have planned.

"Our focus on affordable and inclusive activities continues to ensure that families can enjoy a fun day out together.

"We can’t wait to enjoy the sunny weather with our guests.”