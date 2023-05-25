Lots of fun activities for all the family this half term in Nottinghamshire

Events for May half-term – which runs from Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4 – include a knights vs pirates trail at Rufford Abbey. Trail sheets are £2.50 per child and are available on the day from the gift shop.

Other highlights include a Little Princess sing-a-long breakfast or brunch at Rufford Abbey on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. Tickets are £15.95 per person, under-ones go free.

Inspire’s primary book award is back and librarians have carefully selected the best books published in the last year, across three categories, picture books, shorter books, and longer novels.

Go along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club during the May half term holiday

Pick up copies of shortlisted books at your local library or online at a discount with nottinghambooks.co.uk

Go along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club in Sutton. Adventurers will enjoy at least three fun activities each day, ranging from high ropes, canoeing, zip wire and many more. It costs £160 per week (£32 per day), with early drop-off and late pick-ups available at additional cost. Suitable for ages three to eight-years-old.

You could visit Rufford Abbey on Wednesday, May 31, for White Post Farm Wednesday where you can meet a selection of fluffy friends, including fluffy bunnies, squeaky mice, snakes, insects and lizards.