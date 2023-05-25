News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Lots of fun activities for all the family this half term in Nottinghamshire

Families in Nottinghamshire are set to have an amazing half term thanks to a fun-packed programme of events and activities over the school holidays.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:37 BST

Events for May half-term – which runs from Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4 – include a knights vs pirates trail at Rufford Abbey. Trail sheets are £2.50 per child and are available on the day from the gift shop.

Other highlights include a Little Princess sing-a-long breakfast or brunch at Rufford Abbey on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. Tickets are £15.95 per person, under-ones go free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspire’s primary book award is back and librarians have carefully selected the best books published in the last year, across three categories, picture books, shorter books, and longer novels.

Go along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club during the May half term holidayGo along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club during the May half term holiday
Go along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club during the May half term holiday
Most Popular

Pick up copies of shortlisted books at your local library or online at a discount with nottinghambooks.co.uk

Read More
Supermarket Bank Holiday Monday opening times UK 2023: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Go along to the The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club in Sutton. Adventurers will enjoy at least three fun activities each day, ranging from high ropes, canoeing, zip wire and many more. It costs £160 per week (£32 per day), with early drop-off and late pick-ups available at additional cost. Suitable for ages three to eight-years-old.

You could visit Rufford Abbey on Wednesday, May 31, for White Post Farm Wednesday where you can meet a selection of fluffy friends, including fluffy bunnies, squeaky mice, snakes, insects and lizards.

Tickets cost £2.50 per child and tickets will be available on the day from the admin office.

Related topics:NottinghamshireTicketsSutton