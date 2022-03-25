Here's all you need to know about putting the clocks forward this weekend
Lighter days are on the horizon as the clocks go forward this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:37 pm
British Summer Time starts this weekend with clocks going forward one hour at 1am on Sunday morning.
Although it does mean that we all get one hour’s less sleep.
BST was introduced to give us more daylight in the mornings and came in during World War I to improve the economy by giving farmers an extra hour of sunlight.
It will immediately stay lighter in the evenings and the sun will begin rising earlier, allowing lighter starts to the day before the clocks go back again on October 31.
