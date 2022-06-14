Here is what Chad readers had to say about King's Mill Hospital dropping face-mask requirement

Masks had previously been required in all areas of the NHS trust’s three sites – Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals – since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 to protect staff, patients and visitors from Covid-19.

Masks will now only be needed in designated ‘high-risk’ areas, including the intensive care and neonatal intensive care units, theatres and other areas where vulnerable patients are treated.

The use of face-masks is being stepped down across Sherwood Forest Hospitals sites, including King's Mill Hospital

Here is what Your Chad readers had to say about it on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page.

Ranae Quinn said: “Thank God for that, makes no sense to keep it in anyway, now they just need to remove it from pharmacies and GP surgeries.”

Donna Ramsden said: “Should in in care homes as well. We’ve all had to have our jabs, we are tested every day before our shift, then we are expected to wear a mask for 12 hours breathing in our own breath. It’s not healthy and often causes migraines. The government don’t seem to be bothered about carers unfortunately.”

Jill Heckingbottom said: “I never wear one in chemist or doctors or hospital.”

John Thompson-Campbell said: “It is a choice, and in some sensitive areas, they must still wear them.”

Jennifer Cann said: “I will still wear one.”

Lorna Webb said: “About time.”

Donna Limb Harper said: “Only been dropped in certain areas.”