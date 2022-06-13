King's Mill Hospital drops face-mask requirement

Masks had previously been required in all areas of the NHS trust’s three sites – Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals – since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 to protect staff, patients and visitors from Covid-19.

However, from just after midnight tonight – from Tuesday, June 14 at 12.01am – the trust said masks will only be needed in designated ‘high-risk’ areas, including the intensive care and neonatal intensive care units, theatres and other areas where vulnerable patients are treated.

Phil Bolton, trust chief nurse, said: “Face masks have played a huge part in our efforts to protect many of our most vulnerable staff, patients and visitors from Covid-19 and it’s important that continues in some ‘high risk’ areas of our hospitals.

The use of face-masks is being stepped down across Sherwood Forest Hospitals sites.

“While we are now in a position to be able to cautiously step-down the need to wear face masks in most areas of our hospitals, Covid-19 is still with us and we are continuing to treat dozens of patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals each and every day.

“We will make clear which areas of our hospitals you need to wear a mask in when you visit our hospitals and our message is clear: if you’re asked, please wear a mask.”

Red, amber and green signage will be placed across the trust’s sites to make clear where staff, patients and visitors still need to wear a mask in ‘high-risk’ areas, while trust staff may also patients and visitors to wear masks in other clinical areas, including when a patient has suspected or confirmed Covid, or another respiratory infection.

Despite stepping-down the need to wear a mask in most areas, the trust said it will continue to make masks available for anyone who wishes to wear one.

Phil Bolton, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust chief nurse.

Mr Bolton said: “We know tht these changes will be welcomed by many, but also know they will be the cause of a great deal of anxiety for some of our staff, patients and visitors.

“We will continue to invite anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask to do so if they wish and ask that people ‘be kind’ to others who choose to wear one, whatever their reasons for doing so.”