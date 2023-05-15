On Tuesday, May 30, Beat Feet Drumming will be hosting a free workshops at the Leeming Street museum from 10-11am for youngsters aged up to seven and from 11am-noon for those aged seven and above. The workshops will explore rhythms from around the world using hand drums, showing you just how great it feels to make music with others.

Free have-a-go Zumba sessions from Global Dance with Charm will be held in Mansfield’s Market Place on Wednesday, May 31, from 10am-1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the opportunity to make your own carnival flags at both Mansfield Market and Mansfield Museum between 10am and noon.

Mansfield Museum has a host of activities taking place during May half term

On Thursday, June 1, youngsters can design and make their own carnival headdress in the museum arcade, and on Friday, June 2, children can make their own carnival wings. Both activities take place from 10am-noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museum visitors will also have the chance to have their treasured possessions valued by Bamfords Auctioneers at the museum on Thursday, June 1, from 1-3pm.

A museum spokeswoman said: “Bring along your items and find out more about them, including what they are worth.”

The on Friday, June 2, and every other fortnight from 12.30-2.30pm, the museum is hosting Feel Good Friday sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “These free events will help residents to improve their fitness and nutritional awareness to benefit the whole family. Try new activities run by qualified health professionals from More Leisure Community Trust, meet new people and get advice on getting active.”

To celebrate National Fish and Chip day, which takes place on Friday, June 2, free seaside-themed craft activities and trails will take place at the Makers’ Market on Saturday, June 3.