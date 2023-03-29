Here comes the Easter holiday! 13 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

It’s been a long drag since Christmas, hasn’t it? But now there is light at the end of the winter tunnel and the first big holiday of the year, Easter, is on the horizon.

As the school holidays start next Monday, there’s every excuse to lighten up this weekend and get in the mood for some holiday fun.

The countdown to Good Friday is on, and we’ve come up with a guide to events and activities taking place in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider area over the next few days.

It’s a busy weekend in Mansfield, with an exciting ‘Superheroes And Princesses’ event on the Market Place and the latest Mansfield Mind Body Spirit Show, which has proved so popular that it is sold out.

It’s also the start of an exhibition about the old Granada cinema and music venue at Mansfield Museum, which hosts a makers’ market too. Close by, at the Palace Theatre, shows feature rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s and 60s, and also Irish music and comedy.

For the kids, Easter is the theme at various venues, with egg hunts, art activities, storytelling workshops and even a chance to have breakfast with the Easter bunny.

Before you set off, please check the websites of the individual websites for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great eve-of-Easter weekend!

1 . Magical day with superheroes and princesses Mansfield Market Place will burst into life on Saturday (10.30 am to 2.30 pm)with the return of a 'Superheroes And Princesses' event, which was such a magical hit last year. Organised by the Mansfield BID initiative, the family fun event gives you the chance to have selfies taken with your favourite heroes and princesses, and also take part in exciting activities and games. There will even be a Cinderella carriage and some amazing cars on display. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2 . Exhibition to celebrate the Granada Popular Mansfield 103.2 radio presenter Ian 'Watko' Watkins has always been fascinated the the history of the town's former music venue, the Granada (pictured). So, to mark the 50th anniversary of the West Gate venue closing in 1973, he is hosting an exhibition at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street, starting on Saturday. It will feature information, photographs, videos and other memorabilia, and runs for two months until Saturday, May 27. Photo: Submitted

3 . Breakfast with the Easter bunny Easter begins this weekend at Rufford Country Park in Ollerton, where kids get the chance to have breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday and Sunday (10.30 am). They can also take part in the venue's annual Easter egg hunt. Find the eggs that the bunny has hidden, record them on a trail sheet and win a special prize. Photo: Submitted

4 . Dancing in the aisles at Palace Theatre 'Rave On' is the sensational 50s and 60s musical show that is sweeping the nation, and arrives at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Saturday night. Charting the meteoric rise of rock 'n' roll, the show is performed by a talented group of young musicians, who revive hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly (pictured), Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu and The Beach Boys. It will have you dancing in the aisles! Photo: Submitted