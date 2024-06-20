Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were more Traveller caravans pitched in Ashfield at the start of this year, new figures show.

It comes as the Friends, Families and Travellers charity celebrates Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month, which runs through June.

In response to the figures, the charity has called for more safe stopping places for the communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 21 Traveller caravans recorded in Ashfield in January – up from 19 the year before.

There were more Traveller caravans pitched in Ashfield at the start of this year

Of them, six had settled without planning permission.

Across England, there were 26,632 caravans counted in January, an increase of seven per cent from the year before.

The department said the increase this year was higher than average. It added this is partly explained by data quality improvements in the most recent count, with more authorities submitting data.

Of the caravans recorded nationally, 86 per cent were on authorised land and 14 per cent were unauthorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of unauthorised caravans has risen 13 per cent from January 2023 – the majority of these were on land owned by Travellers.

A spokesperson for Friends, Families and Travellers, which works on behalf of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities across the UK, said a national shortage of safe stopping places has caused an increase in Gypsies and Travellers living on roadside camps.

They added "entire families are stranded with nowhere else to go".

"National government must ensure councils have the appropriate funding in place so that Gypsy and Traveller families can access secure living conditions through the creation of more safe stopping places," they added.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to rest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity's general election campaign has asked parties to introduce stronger legislation encouraging councils to create adequate provision for Travellers.