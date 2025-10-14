Here are nine GP receptionists rated by patients in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

The survey reveals how patients really feel about their reception and administrative team at their GP practice.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

However, not every GP surgery met expectations.

Here we reveal the surgeries in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe, where reception teams have been voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

Newgate Medical Group There were 590 surveys sent out to patients at Newgate Medical Group on Newgate Street, Worksop, and the response rate was 25%. 27% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre (3) There were 472 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre (3) on Portland Street, Kirkby, and the response rate was 24%. 25% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'