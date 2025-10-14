Here are nine GP receptionists rated by patients in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
Patients in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe have revealed how they really feel their GP receptionist is performing.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

The survey reveals how patients really feel about their reception and administrative team at their GP practice.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

However, not every GP surgery met expectations.

Here we reveal the surgeries in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe, where reception teams have been voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

These are the nine GP surgeries in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe with the least helpful receptionist teams, according to patients

1. NGAS-11-06-25-GP appointments-NMSYupload.jpg

These are the nine GP surgeries in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe with the least helpful receptionist teams, according to patients Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
There were 590 surveys sent out to patients at Newgate Medical Group on Newgate Street, Worksop, and the response rate was 25%. 27% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

2. Newgate Medical Group

There were 590 surveys sent out to patients at Newgate Medical Group on Newgate Street, Worksop, and the response rate was 25%. 27% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
There were 472 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre (3) on Portland Street, Kirkby, and the response rate was 24%. 25% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

3. Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre (3)

There were 472 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre (3) on Portland Street, Kirkby, and the response rate was 24%. 25% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There were 383 survey forms sent out to patients at Millview Surgery, Goldsmith Street, Mansfield, and the response rate was 35%. 24% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

4. Millview Surgery

There were 383 survey forms sent out to patients at Millview Surgery, Goldsmith Street, Mansfield, and the response rate was 35%. 24% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' Photo: facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldBassetlawBroxtoweNHS EnglandEngland
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice